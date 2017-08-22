Wisconsin native among NASA's new astronaut candidates

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One of the twelve astronaut candidates for NASA was born in Wisconsin.



According to Raja Chari's biography on the agency's website, he was born in Milwaukee. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He reports for duty this month. Tuesday, he took part of media interviews and a final news conference before training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

There he spoke about why he and his fellow candidates are where they are today saying, "We all share a path that we really enjoyed doing. I think having a STEM background at some point in your education that's probably the one thing you need to do. Beyond that, it's just a matter of becoming passionate at what your job is and becoming the expert in it and continue to do great things in it."



