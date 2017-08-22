Area farms discuss concerns with Rep. Sean Duffy

Local farmers met with Rep. Sean Duffy (R-7th District) Tuesday morning to discuss their concerns about the future.

Several farms said regulations, milk prices and immigration are hurting business.

“We can't find people to work,” D&B Sternweis Farms employee Heather Heiman said.

At the round table, several other farmers voiced concerns about stricter immigration proposals.

“We need to expand our work visa program for those segments of our economy where American workers aren't taking their jobs,” Duffy said.

Heiman said her family needs to hire foreign workers because the jobs are not being filled by residents.

“They're not taking jobs away from people who want to work,” she said. “They don't want to work on a farm and that's okay with us but we have to find people that want to work.”

Duffy said he will voice the farmer's concerns in Washington D.C.

“If we only focus on English speaking and well educated [people], I think that's important for MIT and Harvard. We want to make sure we bring those folks in,” he said. “However, we can't forget that we have a segment of the American workforce that is foreign born that is we don't have them our farm shuts down.”

Duffy will be back in the nation's capital in early September.