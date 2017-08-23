White nationalist says he'll turn himself in

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) -- A white nationalist wanted for crimes authorities say were committed on the campus of the University of Virginia a day before a deadly rally says he'll turn himself in to authorities.

University of Virginia police say Christopher Cantwell of Keene, New Hampshire, is wanted on three felony charges: two counts of the illegal use of tear gas or other gases and one count of malicious bodily injury with a "caustic substance," explosive or fire.

Contacted Tuesday by The Associated Press, Cantwell acknowledged he had pepper-sprayed a counter demonstrator during a protest but insisted he was defending himself, saying he did it "because my only other option was knocking out his teeth."

Cantwell said he looks forward to his day in court.