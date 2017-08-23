Fair Oak Farms recalls pork sausage patties

A Pleasant Prairie company is recalling 1,134 pounds of pork sausage patties that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The fully cooked pork sausage patties were produced on Aug. 8.

The following products are subject to recall:

2-pound plastic sleeve packages containing "BREAKFAST Best FULLY COOKED ORIGINAL PORK SAUSAGE PATTIES," with a sell by date of 05/15/2018

The products bear the establishment number "EST. 17479T" above the sell by date. The items were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness.

People who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the Food Safety and Inspection Service virtual representative available 24 hours a day, at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov.

The toll-free Department of Agriculture Meat and Poultry Hotline, 888-674-6854, is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.