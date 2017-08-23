QUALIFIERS: See if you made the list for the Tundraland 10K Give - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

QUALIFIERS: See if you made the list for the Tundraland 10K Giveaway

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Tundraland 10K Giveaway entry period is over! Qualifiers must be present Friday morning August 25 to be a part of the grand prize drawing at WAOW-TV in Wausau. You will also receive your Packers Pro Shop gift card on arrival.

Join us at 6:15 a.m. outside WAOW-TV at 1908 Grand Ave. Wausau, Wis. 54403.

Here is the full list of qualifiers:

  1. Gregory Brinkman
  2. Michelle Heuser
  3. Linda Woller
  4. Cathy Gregurich
  5. Daniel Newbauer
  6. Laura Boone
  7. Lynn Freimuth
  8. Adam Siewert
  9. Laura Belisle
  10. Pamela Berdal
  11. LaVonne Timmons
  12. Holly Finnegan
  13. Kathy Fields
  14. Vicki Nowak
  15. Debby Steiner

Good luck to all and see you Friday for Wake Up Wisconsin!

