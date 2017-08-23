Report of suspicious package causes hazmat situation at Oak Cree - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Report of suspicious package causes hazmat situation at Oak Creek Police Department

Posted:
OAK CREEK, Wis. (WISN) -

There is an hazmat situation at the Oak Creek Police Department and Municipal Court. 

The Milwaukee Fire Department said they were called to the scene for a suspicious package.

No one has been hurt.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more details are released.

