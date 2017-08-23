Lincoln County Petsaver: 10-year-old cat named Randy - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver: 10-year-old cat named Randy

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

MERRILL (WAOW) - Randy, a 10-year-old cat, is our Petsaver for Wednesday.

She is available for adoption for $10 from the Humane Society of Lincoln County 

All cats at the shelter over the age of six months have special pricing right now. The fee includes the spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

Also, the adoption fee for kittens is reduced to $25.

The shelter is also honoring the long-standing two-for-one special - as long as both animals remain in the same household.

To make an appointment to meet one of the animals call 715-536-3459.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.