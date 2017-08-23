First Lady thanks Chelsea Clinton

(CNN)-- FIrst Lady Melania Trump thanked Chelsea Clinton Tuesday for defending her 11-year-old son Barron.

Clinton slammed a Daily Caller article that criticized Barron for dressing too casually for the son of a president.



The first lady tweeted her appreciation, writing, quote, "Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves!

She added the hashtag "stop childhood bullying."

Melania Trump said in 2016 that one of her "main focuses" as first lady would be to fight cyberbullying.

Chelsea Clinton has been sharply critical of President Trump.

But as a former First Child, she has maintained a strong defense of his young son Barron.

On multiple occasions Clinton has called for the media and others to give him space and privacy.