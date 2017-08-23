Investigation of Shipwrecked Brew Pub fire completed

An investigation is complete after Sunday's massive fire at Shipwrecked Brew Pub in Door County, according to officials.

The fire started behind a love seat in Room 5. The fire does not appear suspicious, according to fire investigators. They do believe it's electrical in nature.

Shipwrecked Brew Pub posted on their website that it was a sad day for them and that they hope to re-open in 2018.

Crews first responded to the popular restaurant around 11 a.m. Sunday after reports of a fire on the second floor.

Firefighters ended up working for hours to contain the blaze in the upper stories.

"There's extensive fire damage on the second and third stories. First story has heavy water and smoke damage in it," said Chief Steven Schopf of the Egg Harbor Fire Department.

Employees say most of those areas are affected and likely a total loss with the exception of the brewery area.

That's thanks to nearly 100 firefighters from across the Door County area, who worked for hours to contain the smoke and flames.

Everyone was able to evacuate the building safely, but nearly a dozen firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat related illnesses.

First responders say they're just thankful for the support they've been receiving.

"The community support has been great. All the fire departments that came out yesterday from everywhere in Door County and beyond, they were very coordinated. They worked well together. The local businesses brought food, water, Gatorade. I saw somebody cutting up watermelon at one point and feeding it to the firefighters," said Joe Smith, general manager.

Employees say they're still in the early stages of piecing everything back together, but they're sure Shipwrecked will rise from the ashes.