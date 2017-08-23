Marshfield YMCA breaks ground for major expansion

MARSHFIELD (WAOW) - The Marshfield Area YMCA broke ground Wednesday for an expansion that includes new childcare classrooms, fieldhouse and school age center for youth with homework help and recreation opportunities.

The $15 million project is expected to be completed by spring 2019, said Rochelle Hill, a spokeswoman for the Y.

“This is a big day for our community,” said Bill Sennholz, YMCA board of directors chief volunteer officer and co-chair of the fundraising campaign. “We’ve had a vision for a better Y and stronger community for years. This project is about so much more than a building. It’s about our commitment to our community for generations to come.”

The Y has 9,400 members, including adults and youth, Hill said.