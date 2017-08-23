GRAPHIC VIDEO: Student accused of punching teacher at high school in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police have arrested a high school student who allegedly punched a teacher several times.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday inside South Division High School.

The video shows the 16-year-old student hitting the teacher several times. The teacher then fell to the floor.

Police said the teacher's injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they are handing the case to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office for possible charges of battery to a school official.

An MPS spokesperson said the district is cooperating with police but cannot comment further.

The video has audio removed due to language.