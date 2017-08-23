Name released in fatal heroin death

The 28-year-old man who died of a fatal heroin overdose has been identified as Ryan McClinton, of Wausau, according to Marathon County Lt. Greg Bean.

Three people have been arrested after authorities say they gave McClinton the drug at a home just outside Wausau Friday.

"A 28-year-old that has a full life ahead of him that was taken away by illegal drug use, it's terrible," said Captain Greg Bean with the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

McClinton was found dead at a home on County W in the Town of Texas, Sheriff Scott Parks said in a statement.

Riley Weinkauf, 28, Tonya Muzynoski, 37, and Shabaka Nubian-YI, 51, were arrested Saturday, Parks said.

Investigators said some 50 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of more than $24,000 and more than $10,000 in cash were seized from the suspects.

"It's a staggering amount to come in our community from one supplier," said Bean. "It certainly is a staggering amount, 50 grams is almost unheard of in one type of seizure."

The sheriff's department is recommending they be charged with first-degree reckless homicide, among other charges.

"Unfortunately it's happening way to often," said Bean.

Weinkauf is being held on a $250,000 cash bond, Muzynoski a $500,000 cash bond and Nubian-YI a $1 million cash bond.