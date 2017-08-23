DA: Lac du Flambeau man sexually assaulted stepdaughters

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 50 year old Lac Du Flambeau man was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting his stepdaughters.

A judge ordered the man jailed on a $5,000 cash bond after he was charged with three felony counts of incest with a child by a stepparent, according to online Lincoln County court records.

The man posted the bond and was released, the sheriff's department said.

An investigation into the allegations made by the teenage stepdaughters began in May and determined the assaults took place in a home in the Town of Birch in May and June 2016 and last May, the agency said.

WAOW-TV is not using the man's name to protect the identities of incest victims.