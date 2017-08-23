Wausau armed robbery suspect now faces federal charges - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau armed robbery suspect now faces federal charges

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

The man accused of robbing two Wausau businesses at gun-point now faces federal charges, according to a news release from Department of Justice.

Authorities say Curtis Langlois, 37, robbed Family Video on 6th Street and Fast Break Mobil gas station on Thomas Street earlier this month.

Records show he stole $506 from Family Video late in the evening on Aug. 2 and then stole between $2,150 and $2,350 from the gas station on Aug. 7.

Holly Antijunti, 27 of Wausau, was also federally charged for allegedly buying the handgun for Langlois.

According to the criminal complaint, Langlois confessed to “a homicide and attempted homicide at a convenience store in Madison on Aug. 2, just after midnight.” He has not yet been charged with that crime. 

The Madison police department is recommending homicide charges for the attack at a 7-Eleven that killed 33-year-old Kendrith Young and wounded a 29-year-old man.  Police described the shooting as a "cold, brutal assassination."

According to federal court records, Langlois was convicted of robbing four businesses in Madison in 2008. The records show Langlois would case the businesses and his partner in crime at the time would rob them. He was sentenced to 100 months in prison and three years on parole in those crimes. 

Langlois faces life in prison if convicted on the latest federal charges. 

