Powerball fever takes over Central Wisconsin

Residents across Central Wisconsin are buying Powerball tickets ahead of Wednesday night's drawing.

The jackpot is up to $700 million, with the lump sum payout coming in at $443 million.

“I have Powerball fever,” Antigo resident Edith Wilhelm said. “I buy them [tickets] all the time. I can't let a day go by that I don't play it.”

This month, a $200,000 ticket was sold and claimed at BP North in Antigo.

“Pretty much every person that comes in buys one now,” BP North employee Alexis Quintana said. “[They] talk about how it was won here they've been stopping here now.”

Area gas stations were busy Wednesday with many people dreaming of how they would spend the big bucks.

“A new car, a new house,” Wilhelm said.

“I'm going to be the winner and when I do I'm going to take care of my family and my friends,” Antigo resident Robert Adamov said. “Then I'm out of here to Hawaii!”

Antigo isn't the only lucky city. Fifty-thousand dollar tickets were sold in Medford and Minocqua.