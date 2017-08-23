Foster Care hearing held in Wausau

Social workers in Wisconsin are struggling to keep up with the demand for foster families.

In hopes of streamlining the system, Representatives Pat Snyder (R-Schofield) and Steven Doyle (D-Onalaska) are heading a task force on foster care.

On Wednesday, they held their first public hearing in Wausau.

At the event, state representatives heard from Marathon County Social Services as well as current foster parents.

Social workers said there was a 93 percent increase in children entering the system between 2015 and 2016. The increase is due to a rise in drug use by the children's biological parents.

"We are at a crisis point with Child Protective Services," said Vicki Tykla of Marathon County Social Services.

One of the parents who spoke was Patrick Schmidt. He and his wife have been fostering children in Wausau for the past three years.

"We knew that there was a need in the community for families and children that couldn't necessarily support the children that they had," he said.

He said he has had a great experience in Marathon County, but recognizes there are holes in the system overall, and wants to find a better way to recruit other parents.

Meanwhile, Travis and Sara Rose of Wittenberg are struggling with the system. They fostered their children with the intention, and near promise, of adoption.

"Our youngest has had all three of her birthday parties at our house," said Travis.

But now, they said they're lost in bureaucratic limbo as they way for the official word that the children are theirs.

Representatives Snyder and Doyle will continue to hold hearings across the state.