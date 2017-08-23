Parker's 2-run double in 7th sends Giants past Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Jarrett Parker hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh, Buster Posey hit a sacrifice fly, and the San Francisco Giants beat the contending Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Wednesday.

Hunter Strickland (3-3) pitched the seventh for the victory as San Francisco took the series against a Milwaukee club that had hoped to grab some momentum going into a tough weekend ahead on the road against baseball's best Dodgers. The Brewers began the day 2 1/2 games behind the first-place Cubs in the NL Central, having won six of seven games before arriving at AT&T Park.

Stephen Vogt had his first career pinch-hit home run in the ninth for Milwaukee.

Carlos Moncrief added a sacrifice fly in the eighth before Sam Dyson, San Francisco's third reliever after Mark Melancon tossed a 1-2-3 eighth, closed it out for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.