Program allows parents to see what kids search for, look at on school iPads

The Wausau School District is rolling out a new way for parents to keep tabs on their kids electronics. It's called the "Securly Parent Portal," and it allows parents to see what their kids are looking at.

"Parents can create their own parent portal account and see what sites their child has been going to, things they've been searching, and where they've been going with their online activity," said Wausau School District's Director of Technology and Media Services Jon Euting.

Parents will be able to see what words their kids searched for and what videos.

"Comes down to keeping parents involved, giving as much information as we can," said Euting. "Anytime you can have collaboration between home and school for student safety that's a win."

The feature is new this year. Parents in the area said they think it's a great idea.

"They need to know at every moment of the day what's going on with their kids on the iPads," said parent Rebecca Bates. "I think it's a great idea... I think that being able to monitor what your children are doing every minute of the day whether they're in school or not is a great idea."

In the Wausau School District, students kindergarten through 5th grade receive an iPad, and students 6th grade through 12th grade get chrome books.

School districts throughout central Wisconsin also loan students iPads.