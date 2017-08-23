Murphy, Spriggs set to step in for injured Bulaga

Veteran Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga will likely miss some time after injuring his right ankle in Wednesday's practice.

There is still no word ont he severity of the injury, but given the Packers conservative medical approach Bulaga seems unlikely to play in Saturday's preseason game at Denver.

In his absence, last year's sixth round pick Kyle Murphy was the first player called upon to take reps with the first team in practice. Murphy will compete with 2016 second round pick Jason Spriggs for the backup job at that position.

Most of their reps have come with the second and third teams this preseason, but Murphy said Wednesday the jump to first team shouldn't be too difficult.

"It's a synonymous transition," he said, flashing his Stanford-educated vocabulary. "Obviously, when you go out there with the ones if you're blocking for Aaron (Rodgers) there's a little more urgency. But as far as your approach or mentality, you don't get any more jittery. You get your hard hat on and go to work and do what you have to do."

Spriggs did not want to speculate on Bulaga's injury, which is still largely an unknown at this point, but said he would feel comfortable stepping into a starting role if called upon.

"I feel going into my second season, the more you've played and the more you know the offense, you can focus less on learning the plays and figuring that stuff out, and more on technique and what the other guy is doing and what you can do to combat that," Spriggs said.

The Packers will play their third game of the preseason on Saturday against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and the game can be seen exclusively on Newsline 9 in the Wausau market.