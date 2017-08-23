Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Winning numbers drawn for $700M Powerball

Posted:

The numbers have been drawn for the second largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The winning numbers are 6, 7, 16, 23 and 26, and the Powerball number is 4.

Before Wednesday night's drawing the jackpot was estimated at $700 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

