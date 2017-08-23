Athlete of the Week: Jacob Mancl leads Wisconsin Rapids' high-powered offense

Saturday night Jake Mancl started his first varsity football game for Wisconsin Rapids and to say he impressed his coaches would be an understatement.

"He's got a lot of talented weapons around him and he's got to be able to dish the ball out and use them," head coach Tony Biolo said. "He did that well, he does that well. He reads the things we have him read whether it's option or passing he reads his keys really well."

The senior captain completed 64 percent of his passes and found the end zone four times as Rapids smoked Kaukauna 42-0.

"The line does a tremendous job," Mancl said. "I think I was barely touched last Saturday. Our running back Isaac Pelot is a stud. And our receivers on the perimeter are one of the best in the state."



"Now that he's shown he's here and that he's here to play I think that's a good thing and I think there's a lot more respect involved with him being on the field," star wide receiver Isaiah Westfall said. "I've always respected him but I think we've all gained a little more respect for him after he showed what he can do."

Mancl showed no signs of hesitation. Taking his job seriously since he was named the starter last October.



"Off-season was great," his coach said. "He knew as soon as we had our last game he knew that it was his job to earn and get after and he put a lot of time in in the weight room."

And just as things are rolling for Mancl he's got his toughest test coming up with a trip to Kimberly. Ask his coach and he'll tell you Mancl will be studying film and doing his homework.

"Just trust in my throws. Throwing on my third step," Mancl pointed out about what he's continuing to work on. "Throwing it as soon as I get the ball. Quick drop to get the ball out."

