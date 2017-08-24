Wisconsin budget committee set to resume work

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin lawmakers are set to starting taking votes on the state budget again after Republican infighting stalled work on the spending plan for more than two months.

The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee was scheduled to convene Thursday morning to vote on portions of the budget that call for eliminating the forestry mill tax, the only state portion of homeowners' property tax bills.

Wisconsin law requires lawmakers to finish the budget by July 1 but committee hasn't taken a vote on the spending plan since June 15. Republicans can't agree on how to pay for road projects and they've turned their attention away from the budget to providing incentives for a Foxconn Technology factory.

The budget deadline is mostly symbolic. Spending continues at current levels until a new budget is approved.