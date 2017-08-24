Former Packers running back pleads not guilty in child abuse charge

Former Green Bay Packers running back Ahman Green has pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to child abuse charges.

He was arrested and booked into Brown County Jail late June to one charge of child abuse and disorderly conduct.

Green is the all-time leading rusher for the Green Bay Packers. He joined the green and gold in 2000 and returned in 2009 after playing for the Houston Texans for two years.

According to the criminal complaint, Green's 15-year-old daughter went to a neighbor's house saying her father punched her in the face, bruising her eye.

She told police she and her father were arguing all day because she refused to wash the dishes. Eventually he grabbed her by the shirt, ripping it, and carried her to the kitchen. There, she says, he threw her to the ground and up against the cabinets, physically forced her to pick up and put away silverware, and hit her.

When questioned by deputies, Green admitted he "popped" her, hitting her ear with an open palm, but he said he might have hit her glasses which caused the injuries around her eye. He said he wasn't trying to hit her glasses. He also acknowledged he might have ripped her shirt in the collar area.

Others at the house corroborated the daughter's story to the point of Green carrying or pulling her into the kitchen, but they didn't see him punch her. Ahman's wife told investigators the girl talked earlier about calling police and getting Green in trouble.

Deputies say the girl's eye appeared "swollen, slightly black and blue, and had two minor scratches."

The court ordered back in June for Green not to have any contact with his daughter or other witnesses in the case, except his wife, while he's out on bond.

He was arrested in 2005 for disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer after his now ex-wife reportedly dialed 911 and hung up during an argument at their Ledgeview home.

The charges were dismissed in March 2006.

Green is due back in court December 1.