Grandma: 'What could a 7-week-old do to become a homicide victim?'

A 7-week-old girl died Tuesday at an in-home day care from blunt force injuries, and Milwaukee police are investigating her death as a homicide.

"I did see this on the news this morning. I was devastated," Savaiyah Reid's grandmother, Sherry Green, said.

Green said the family found out two people had been arrested in Savaiyah's death on the news.

"You know to find out that it was listed as a homicide. I mean, what could a 7-week-old do to become a homicide victim? You know? That just hurts your heart," Green said.

Green said her daughter, Savaiyah's mother, dropped off Savaiyah Tuesday morning at Who's Luvin You day care and headed to her job at Aurora Health Care. At 3:15 p.m., police were called to the day care near 77th Street and Villard Avenue for the sudden death of a baby.

"I was supposed to pick her up within the next hour or so. I would have been there to pick her up," Green said.

The District Attorney's Office said they're waiting for the details of the Medical Examiner's autopsy of the baby before they can decide what charges can be filed.

"Savaiyah will be missed, truly. She brought joy to the entire family," Savaiyah's aunt, Juanita Washington, said.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has learned that one of the women in jail is the day-care operator.

WISN-TV also found the day care was cited for nine violations in June, including having a bottle of Clorox in a cabinet under the sink in the bathroom.

Two staff members also did not have background check results completed. However, the day care later corrected the violations and none were found after an inspection in August.

If you would like to find out information about a day care, click here.