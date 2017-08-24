1 dead after single-car rollover in Wood County

One man is dead after a one vehicle crash early Thursday in Wood County, according to the sheriff's department.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on County Highway D in the Town of Seneca when it approached a curve at Mattheis Road, Wood County officials said.

Officials said the driver, 21-year-old Ethan L. Smith of Vesper, lost control and the vehicle entered the ditch and rolled over around 4:30 a.m.

Both Smith and passenger, 21-year-old Brennan S. Rucinski of Wisconsin Rapids, were ejected from the vehicle and officials said they were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

After the crash, Rucinski walked to a nearby home to get help, officials said. He told people at the home he thought Smith was still with the vehicle, according to officials.

The Rucinski was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

