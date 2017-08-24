Police: Avoid the area; Active shooter situation in Charleston, - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police: Avoid the area; Active shooter situation in Charleston, SC

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
CHARLESTON, SC (WAOW) -

CNN is reporting that there is an active shooter situation in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Charleston Police Department tweeted, asking people to avoid the area in the 400 block of King Street.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.