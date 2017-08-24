Police: Avoid the area; Active shooter situation in Charleston, SC

A central Wisconsin couple celebrated 77 years of marriage Tuesday.More >>
A central Wisconsin couple celebrated 77 years of marriage Tuesday.More >>
Social workers in Wisconsin are struggling to keep up with the demand for foster families.More >>
Social workers in Wisconsin are struggling to keep up with the demand for foster families.More >>
The Wausau School District is rolling out a new way for parents to keep tabs on their kids electronics. It's called the "Securly Parent Portal," and it allows parents to see what their kids are looking at.More >>
The Wausau School District is rolling out a new way for parents to keep tabs on their kids electronics. It's called the "Securly Parent Portal," and it allows parents to see what their kids are looking at.More >>