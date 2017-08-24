Lincoln Co. officials warn of tree trimming scammers

Sheriff's officials are warning of a new scam in Lincoln County related to tree trimming.

According to the sheriff's department, scammers contacted an 81-year-old Tomahawk resident saying they were asked by the Lincoln County Highway Department to clear brush and tree limbs for $2 per limb.

After working for about an hour, the victim said they didn't want the service anymore and the scammers tried to charge the victim $900.

The vehicle was described as a silver pickup truck with ladders on it. Sheriff's officials and Merrill police said there are four males inside the truck and the driver was wearing a red shirt. One of the men was described as Caucasian, in his 30's, tall with a slender build and raggedy overalls.

Merrill Police said in a Facebook post that they had been located and talked to.

Sheriff's officials said the men gave the victim a business card with the name Reed Brothers – Asphalt, concrete Road Base, Chip / Seal coat, Crack Filling, and roof coating on it.

Police said they don't think the men will be going around the city anymore. If you're contacted by these individuals, police ask that you call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 715-536-6272.