Former Packers guard Jerry Kramer named finalist for Hall of Fame

Former Green Bay Packers offensive guard Jerry Kramer has been named as a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is the 11th time Kramer has been a finalist, the most of any player not enshrined, but first since 1997.

Kramer played in Green bay from 1958-68 was one of the top offensive linemen in the 1960s. He helped the Lombardi-era Packers win five NFL championships and was named to the 1960s All-Decade team.

His most famous moment came in the 1967 NFL Championship game, or "Ice Bowl," when he paved the way for Bart Starr to score the game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys. The play is one of the most famous in the history of football.

Kramer, now 81, is considered by many to be the best player not in the Hall of Fame.

Players must go through 25 years of Hall of Fame eligibility without being selected before they are eligible to become a "senior nominee," like Kramer.

The final vote on whether or not Kramer will make it into the Hall will be done the week leading up to next year's Super Bowl. He will need to receive 80 percent of the vote - conducted by 48 voters - for induction.