Merrill man sentenced to life in prison for wife's death seeks new trial

MERRILL (WAOW) - A judge finished hearing evidence Thursday in a 53-year-old Merrill man's bid to get a new trial for killing his estranged wife more than four years ago, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Mark Bucki argues he did not receive a fair trial before a jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and strangulation and suffocation of his 48-year-old wife, Anita Bucki, in April 2013. The verdicts were handed down following seven days of testimony.

Bucki was sentenced to life in prison and the judge ordered that he be ineligible for parole for 35 years, or until May 2048.

Bucki's appeal attorney contends his trial attorney erred and was ineffective.

During Thursday's hearing, Bucki was among four witnesses to testify before Circuit Judge Jay Tlusty, court records say.

Tlusty ordered attorneys to submit written arguments based on the evidence presented but he did not set a date for issuing a decision on whether to grant a new trial, court records said.

In July, the judge heard evidence from eight witnesses, including a dog handler, court records said.

In April 2014, Bucki told the jury he had no role in Anita Bucki's death, saying she had come to their Merrill home to try to reconcile the marriage and he reported her missing the next day.

Prosecutors portrayed Bucki as a liar who wanted his wife out of his life because he met a new woman, he had financial problems and a divorce would have been costly. Prosecutors said a trail of 40 different pieces of circumstantial evidence clearly pointed to Bucki as the killer.