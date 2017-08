WAUSAU (WAOW) - A Domestic Shorthair named Sarge is our Petsaver from Marathon County.

Volunteers from the humane society say Sarge is 6-years old, came into the shelter in July and is available for adoption immediately.

His fee is $60, which includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

He has beautiful green eyes and is a dusty/brown and white color.

For more information about Sage contact the shelter at 715-845-2810 or www.catsndogs.org