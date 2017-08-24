Chili man pleads not guilty in fatal Clark County crash

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A 36-year-old Chili man pleaded not guilty to drunken driving Thursday in a crash that killed another Chili man, according to online Clark County court records.

Steven Faber is charged with three felonies, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, in the March 10 crash killed Andy Mallory, 35, on Starr Road in rural Clark County.

Witnesses said Faber's truck cut off one driver, swerved around several horse and buggies, spun out of control, entered a ditch and rolled several times, according to the criminal complaint.

When asked how much he had to drink, Faber told investigators "more than I should have,” and testing indicated his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit to drive, the complaint said.

Neither man had on a seat belt at the time of the crash.

No trial date was immediately set.