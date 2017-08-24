Lt. Governor weighs-in on latest budget battle

Wisconsin continues to function as one of two states across the country without a biennial budget.

This potentially leaves hundreds of thousands of dollars on the line as the state legislature has been battling problems with transportation and education funding for the budget that will run through 2019.

Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch said that the Foxconn package also delayed the process, but she believes it's a matter of time before an approved budget is sitting on Governor Scott Walker's desk that is ready to be signed.

"There is an agreement, in principle, between our legislative houses," she said. "There's been a little bit of conflict in the vision for the budget and different spending priorities and also different timing priorities."

A budget is expected to be put in place by mid-September.