Jail overcrowding issues discussed in Marathon County

The National Institute of Corrections spoke with jail and courthouse staff in Marathon County Thursday to address the issue of overcrowding.

It's a problem officials have been struggling to streamline, so they called in the big players to evaluate.

"Quite a bit of data collection," said Karen Albert, a technical resource provider with the National Institute of Corrections. "Two days of on-site visits to look at the facilities, meet with court partners."

Albert believes the over-population issues are due to a slow pretrial system and people staying incarcerated longer than anticipated.

That problem doesn't only impact jail staff, but the average person in the community.

"Ninety-nine percent of the people who come through your local jail are coming back to a community near you," said Albert.

If those people remain incarcerated longer with minimal productive resources, there is a higher chance they will re-offend.

"The longer we extend that length of stay, the higher risk we're at for recidivism," said Jail Administrator Sandra LaDu-Ives.

Albert is encouraging the county to consider alternatives outside of incarceration.