Wausau firefighters will now be resting easier.

They received a donation of new mattresses as part of the "Better Rest, Better Rescue," mission, spearheaded by Romey Wagner of Marathon County.

The ones previously in use at the department were 20 years old.

Firefighters said rest and recovery is crucial for their job and they're thankful to be sleeping comfortably.

"We're overwhelmed here at the department by the support of our community," said Deputy Chief Josh Klug. "Small extra comforts and convenience with the new mattresses is greatly appreciated."

The old mattresses will be shipped to places in need overseas.