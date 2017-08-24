State, local leaders help address drug crisis across WI

Lawmakers from the state and federal level, along with law enforcement from across Wisconsin, gathered at Northcentral Technical College in Wausau on Thursday to map out their next move in fighting the drug epidemic in the area.

The taskforce was spearheaded by Rep. Sean Duffy as a way to bring people together with different backgrounds and collectively solve the problem they said is plaguing the community.

"Come up with solutions to address this crisis," Duffy said.

Six sheriffs joined in on the conversation to let lawmakers know what's working out on the streets, and what isn't.

"Treatment is essential. Treatment and prevention," said Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks. "I think those are the themes we heard here today, it's not always necessarily incarceration."

Sheriff Parks went on to say that he believes it's still an uphill battle to completely clear the community of drug addiction.

"[Law enforcement is] saying prevention is the best expenditure of money and I'm thrilled because they're right," said Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel. "This was very enlightening."

Almost everyone involved in the discussion talked about cutting off the supply chain, by having tighter security at the Mexican border.

"For our community, border security is about curtailing the drug flow into our communities," Duffy said.

Leaders at the meeting said that sending the right message to kids will deter them from trying hard drugs.

They said part of the solution is keeping marijuana illegal, as they said 70 percent of meth and opioid users admit to using marijuana first.