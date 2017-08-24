UW-Stevens Point football ready for a breakthrough in 2017

UW-Stevens Point football is coming off four straight years in which they've never finished below .500. Now the question is, can they crack a top three finish in the WIAC?

"For four years we've been right there and we've been fourth place," head coach Tom Journell said. "Knowing that the three top teams go to the playoffs, if we can break into the top three that's the goal and we'll have an opportunity to go to the playoffs."

First they have to figure out their QB situation. The Pointers have many guys that can and will play. Thursday at practice, Journell admitted even freshman Matt Urmanski will get some time.

"This year we'll run the quarterback more," the sixth year head man said. "So you had to have more than just one when you're going to run the quarterback."

"When the quarterback is able to run it, it opens up a lot more opportunities."

Everywhere else, according to Journell, the Pointers are pretty much set. They have experienced weapons on offense and leaders on the other side of the ball that will help anchor a young defensive line.

UWSP opens the season at home on Saturday Sept. 2 against St. Norbert College. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.



