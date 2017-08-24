Friendly competition could come to an end for Wausau seniors

A weekly activity could soon be coming to an end for Wausau seniors.

Every Thursday, a group meets at North Central Health Care to spend time together and stay fit.

“I started when I was 62 and now I'm 72,” Wausau resident Larry Anklam said.

The participants don't keep score, and cheer for everyone on both sides of the table.

“We just have a great big ball, we really do!” Wausau resident Arlene Lenard said.

Lenard said the activity helps keep her active and improve her hand-eye coordination.

“All of these muscles have grown kind of slow and they don't want to move.” she said. “You have to move the body, it's mind over matter. You get up in the morning and you say move it! Then you go to bed and say thank God I had a good day.”

The group has been playing for around 16 years.

“All of a sudden it is taken away from you, that's kind of sad,” Lenard said.

Several activity rooms were being rented by the Aging and Disability Resource Center. In 2018, they will no longer be available.

“We don't know what we're going to do or where we're going to play or if we're going to play,” Anklam said. “Sure would like to stick together and keep doing this.”

Marathon County officials announced there will be a space in the library for seniors, but it is unclear if ping-pong will be allowed.