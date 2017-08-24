All eyes on UWSP's Beaman to lead a young defensive line

Tanner Beaman knows this is it. One last shot to win the WIAC championship. One last shot to reach the NCAA Tournament. And one last shot to leave his mark on UW-Stevens Point football.

"I'm the only senior, I'm the only older guy on the defensive line," he said. "And having that one guy in the senior captain role really helps out because (the rest of the core has) one person to listen to."

"The way that he's demanding in practice and doing things the right way," his coach Tom Journell said. "He's a leader by example and I'm really proud of him."

But even with all the pressure of wanting to make sure senior year goes as perfect as it can, Beaman knows he can't do it all himself.

"He's been really really helpful with guiding me and all the other freshman and underclassman," freshman Jacob Miller said.

"He was here all summer, his work ethic in the summer (has) always been (good) but he's taken (it) a notch (higher) because he's a senior," Journell said.

And with just about one week until kickoff Beaman's locked in.

"Just gotta execute and work on my technique. Perfect my craft and just do everything to whoop everyone else," Beaman laughed.

At times Beaman's intensity has even scared some of his teammates during practice, but they know it's something they can use and apply to their own game.

"He's a really violent guy on the field," the true freshman said. "And he plays really well with his hands."

"Relentless," the senior captain said describing his style of play and what he is teaching the younger guys. "Always 100 percent effort just flying through drills."

"I'm ready for it. I'm a senior. I've been here for four years now so I'm ready. I can't wait."

