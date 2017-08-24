Corn crop weeks behind normal schedule

Another blow for central Wisconsin farmers as uncertainty swirls around the corn crop.

With a wet, cold spring along with frost in the forecast, local farmers said the cobs will be ready weeks later than usual.

"Cold nights and cold days like we've had these last couple days isn't good for the corn to mature," said farmer James Juedes. "That does set it back and damage it and slow it down from growing and maturing even more."

It's been a tough couple of years for dairy farmers, a tough year for the corn crop could be a big blow.

"It's extremely important," said Juedes. "Wisconsin is the number one leading producer of corn silage in the nation, so we rely really heavily on corn silage to feed our animals."

The corn crop season got off to a tough start in the spring, while it got better in the summer, it's still two to three weeks behind schedule.

"The corn this year started off, it was pretty rough, really struggled to get going," said Juedes. "When you break it open, and stuff like that, it's really watery as the kernels pop, it's got a long ways to go before the kernels to really progress to the point where they're good for grain."

Juedes said all the farmers need is time, and warm weather to still salvage the harvest. If they get another warm spell and it sticks, it'll be ok.

"We're kinda in a little bit of a pinch but we're all going to hope for the best," said Juedes.