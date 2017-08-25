Custer woman wins $10,000 home renovation from Tundraland - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Custer woman wins $10,000 home renovation from Tundraland

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A Custer woman won a $10,000 home renovation Friday morning!

Newsline 9 partnered with Tundraland for a 10K Giveaway.

Throughout August, more than 6,000 people entered the contest. The pool was narrowed down to 15 finalists.

The finalists all gathered at Newsline 9 during Wake Up Wisconsin Friday morning. They were each given an envelope. Fourteen of the envelopes contained $500 Tundraland gift cards. 

Kathy Fields cheered as she opened her envelope with a "winner" sticker inside. She said she was surprised she won. "I don't win often," she said.

Fields now can choose a $10,000 deck, bathroom, or windows from Tundraland.

