Sports Express AM: Antigo - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express AM: Antigo

Posted:
ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -

Week two of Sports Express A.M. was full of school spirit at Antigo High School.

The Red Robins were full of energy all morning long - the cheerleaders, band, football team and several members of the community joined in on the fun.

Newsline 9 will be in Antigo Friday night when the Red Robins take on Stratford at 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!

Sports Express A.M. will be in Rhinelander for week three on September 1st.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.