Sports Express AM: Antigo

Week two of Sports Express A.M. was full of school spirit at Antigo High School.

The Red Robins were full of energy all morning long - the cheerleaders, band, football team and several members of the community joined in on the fun.

Newsline 9 will be in Antigo Friday night when the Red Robins take on Stratford at 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!

Sports Express A.M. will be in Rhinelander for week three on September 1st.