Antigo football player back on the field after battling cancer

On December 8, 2016, Matt Young's life would change dramatically. He was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma his junior year of high school.

"It was tough at first but then right once you thought about, [I would] look around and see everyone on [my] side and then that makes it a lot better," said Matt Young, of Antigo.

The dual sport athlete - playing hockey and football - would have to watch his teammates from the sidelines while battling cancer.

"When I first heard that he was diagnosed with cancer, he had a positive outlook," said Antigo High School Athletic Director, Matt Meronk. "Right off the bat he said [he] was going to beat this."

It was a rough journey that took an emotional toll on Young.

"The hardest part," said Young. "Watching all your teammates out there having a good time and you can't play."

Until he would go back for scans - and they came back clear - and become cancer free.

"It was a big sigh of relief to say the least," said Young. "Probably the most excited I was for it, was to get back into sports."

Young inspired an entire community during his battle with cancer.

"It's just truly amazing that he can bounce back from something like that," said Meronk.

Young giving credit to the entire Antigo community, telling Newsline 9 that he couldn't have done it without their support.