Marshfield police investigating death of four-month-old girl

By Haley Egle, Executive Producer
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Authorities are investigating the death of a four-month-old girl, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on Chestnut Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Friday for an infant who wasn't breathing,  Police Rick Gramza said in a statement. When officers arrived, they found Lilith Gavigan wasn't breathing and had no pulse, Gramza said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday in Madison.  

The baby's parents are Matthew Sherd and Thesla Gavigan, the police chief said. 

Gramza said more information will be released upon further investigation.

