Governor Walker in Wausau, talks Foxconn

Governor Scott Walker was in Wausau Friday to discuss Foxconn. He spoke at North Central Technical College to about 20 business and civic leaders on how they can be part of the supply chain for the Foxconn development.

A recent poll indicates less than 40 percent of registered voters in two central Wisconsin senate districts approve of the $2 billion in incentives the state is offering.

Governor Walker said he wasn't surprised.

"People look at the poll, they'll notice the poll never gave them any of the benefits, so if you only see the downside and don't see the upside, not a real shock as to what the results of the poll would be," said Walker. "Which leads to my argument the same groups that push for the poll are the same groups looking for a reason against it."

The telephone poll was sponsored by the Wisconsin River Alliance and taken August 18 through the 20.