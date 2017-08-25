Court document: Miami "bank trust company" bought Wausau mall

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The buyer of the Wausau Center Mall is the bank that called for its foreclosure auction, according to court documents filed Friday.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks reported that a limited liability company named RSS WFRBS2011C4 WCPC was the highest bidder at $12.8 million during the July 25 sheriff's action

The limited liability company is also known Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas of Miami, according to online court records.

A judge has a hearing scheduled Monday morning to confirm the sale.

A year ago, a city leader said a Florida-based company that represents the investors who hold the debt on the financially troubled mall had no plans to put it up for sale and instead intended to invest more into it.

Rialto Capital Management of Miami hired Mid-America Real Estate Group of Milwaukee to take over the mall and make it vibrant again, the city said.

According to its web site, Mid-America Real Estate leases more than 9 million square feet throughout Wisconsin, represents more than 50 national and regional tenants and manages almost 3 million square feet of retail space.

Documents show the longtime owners of the mall, Tennessee-based CBL Associates, turned its $18 million mortgage back to the bank, essentially walking away from the property. Documents indicated West Fargo Bank issued the loan.

CBL acquired the mall in 2001 from The Jacobs Group, which built it.