State farmers, brewers thrilled to see hops crop make a comeback

The Wisconsin hops crop is bouncing back.

It was abundant in the years before the Prohibition, but a disease hit the plant - killing the harvest.

But now, the crop is filling the state's farmlands once again.

"There's farms popping up in Wisconsin that's bringing back a crop that we used to have here in abundance," said Michael Zamzow, the owner of Bull Falls Brewery in Wausau. "But then for a long time there hadn't been anything, and it's good to see the local hops back."

Now, farms are producing enough for state beer moguls - like Zamzow - to buy local.

Zamzow himself buys half of his hops from within the state's borders. One of the farms he uses is Fine Bine Farms in Rosholt.

There, it's peak harvest time for hops - and Randy and Peggy Urness are getting their hands dirty.

They're thrilled their hops go to local breweries, and brew masters are just as pleased buying from local farms.

"You can share the end product with people you know," said Randy. "As opposed to three or four states away."

"We get to sit down and talk about it," added Zamzow. "And we get to drink the beers we produced with his hops."

Zamzow eventually hopes to get all of his hops from state farms.