Soil testing for harmful chemicals underway on Thomas St. in Wausau

Another bump in the road for the Thomas Street construction project in Wausau, as the city began testing for harmful chemicals in the ground before the second phase of the project begins.

City officials said that residents have been asking for new tests for years, and are now testing the soil to alleviate their concerns.

The main chemical the city will be testing for is called pentachlorophenol, or penta for short.

"We don't anticipate finding anything additional at this point," said Eric Lindman, director of public works and utilities in Wausau. "Anytime we work in the ground, there's a potential for anything."

The city had a contractor drill 12 feet into the ground to gather soil samples from the one to three feet range, and nine to twelve feet range underground. Those samples will be sent to the lab, while the middle sediment will be stored in case additional testing is needed.

The cost for the testing is $24,000.

"Make sure everything is safe before we do anything and if we do find something, I will stop the project," said Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke. "I think those residents over there deserve to have some type of resolution."

The results of the testing is expected to return by the end of September.