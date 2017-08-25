Wausau Red Cross on their way to Texas for hurricane relief

As Hurricane Harvey continues to barrel its way off the coast of Texas, volunteers from north central Wisconsin are preparing for the worst.

The north central chapter of the American Red Cross said that people from the area are on their way to the Lone Star State to help with disaster relief as of Friday afternoon.

Executive director of the chapter, Wendy Savage, said that they've been in touch with the Red Cross out of Washington D.C. for the past week and making preparations.

"We are in preparatory stages. We are putting people on alert," she said. "We are expecting this to be a very large event, probably the largest in 12 years."

More than 100 people are expected to head south for a two-week stay to help with the possible disaster.