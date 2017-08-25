Duffy weighs in on Confederate monuments

Congressman Sean Duffy is weighing-in on the battle to remove confederate monuments across the country.

This all comes in the wake of that deadly protest in Charlottesville, Va. that killed one person.

The Republican from Wisconsin's 7th District said that he agrees with the counter-protesters in removing all statues of Confederate leaders.

He said that it's up to communities around the country to decide whether they want those statues to remain standing.

"The rebellion cost hundreds of thousands of American lives in the Civil War," he said. "They were fighting to keep people enslaved. I don't honor what they were fighting for."

Duffy also touched on hate groups like the Ku Klux Klan, calling them "the scum of the earth."