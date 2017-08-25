Sports Express - Week 2: Antigo falls to Stratford in Game of the Week

Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22

Alm.-Bancroft 20, Rio 6

Auburndale 38, Manawa 13

Bangor 35, Loyal 0

Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14

Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20

Brillion 35, Wey-Fremont 6

Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13

Crivitz 42, Coleman 14

Edgar 35, Mondovi 0

Fond du Lac 38, DC Everest 7

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Marathon 34

Kewaskum 42, Merrill 21

Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids 28

Neillsville 14, Chequamegon 12

Newman 53, Lena 0

Onalaska 29, Mosinee 5

Oshkosh West 31, Wausau West 28

Pacelli 41, Aquinas 16

Pecatonica 20, Assumption 0

Shiocton 44, Rosholt 0

SPASH 23, Hudson 21

St Mary's Springs 14, Amherst 13

Stratford 28, Antigo 0

Tomahawk 30, Rhinelander 14

Unity 34, Owen-Withee 14

Wausau East 17, Southern Door 14

