Sports Express - Week 2: Antigo falls to Stratford in Game of the Week

Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.
Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22
Alm.-Bancroft 20, Rio 6
Auburndale 38, Manawa 13
Bangor 35, Loyal 0
Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Brillion 35, Wey-Fremont 6
Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13
Crivitz 42, Coleman 14
Edgar 35, Mondovi 0
Fond du Lac 38, DC Everest 7
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Marathon 34
Kewaskum 42, Merrill 21
Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids 28
Neillsville 14, Chequamegon 12
Newman 53, Lena 0
Onalaska 29, Mosinee 5
Oshkosh West 31, Wausau West 28
Pacelli 41, Aquinas 16
Pecatonica 20, Assumption 0
Shiocton 44, Rosholt 0
SPASH 23, Hudson 21
St Mary's Springs 14, Amherst 13
Stratford 28, Antigo 0
Tomahawk 30, Rhinelander 14
Unity 34, Owen-Withee 14
Wausau East 17, Southern Door 14
RELATED: Antigo football player back on the field after battling cancer
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.